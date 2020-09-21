Helicopter Co. Forum Shopping Kobe Bryant Suit, Widow Says

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A helicopter company accused of causing the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant filed cross-claims against two federal air traffic controllers in order to "forum shop" and get the case removed to federal court, his widow Vanessa Bryant said in a recent court filing. Vanessa Bryant on Friday lodged a challenge to Island Express Helicopters Inc.'s Aug. 14 cross-complaint in California state court asserting that two Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controllers were to blame for the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others including the pilot. The company claims the controllers employed by a Southern California...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS