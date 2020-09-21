Navy Contractor Targeted In Latest Virtual Asbestos Trial

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A former Navy sailor's counsel told a California jury during openings of a virtual trial Monday that his client is dying from cancer caused by asbestos in insulation supplied by Metalclad, which was installed on a Navy aircraft carrier, while Metalclad blamed the Navy for not protecting servicemen. David L. Rancilio of Maune Raichle Hartley French & Mudd LLC argued that Robert G. Fenstermacher was exposed to cancer-causing asbestos in insulation supplied by the now-defunct Metalclad Insulation LLC between 1965 and 1967. Rancilio said that cancer from asbestos exposure, called mesothelioma, takes years to appear, but when it does, there is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS