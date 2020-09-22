House Dems Slam Pentagon's Pursuit Of Spectrum Sharing

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A pair of House Democrats on Monday criticized the U.S. Department of Defense for floating a trial balloon to push the creation of a government-run next-generation wireless network, saying it would hobble U.S. competitiveness in the global race to deploy 5G. They also claim the idea was hatched largely to help "cronies" of the White House and goes against consensus policy on the Federal Communications Commission that there shouldn't be a nationalized 5G network. House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., said a request for information put out Friday by the Pentagon, which does not represent a proposal but casts...

