Cornell Staves Off Trial With Deal In ERISA Suit

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Cornell University has agreed to wrap up a class action brought by workers who alleged they were saddled with high retirement plan fees and shoddy investment options, but an attorney for the workers vowed Tuesday to press the Second Circuit to revive the bulk of their case. The Ivy league school agreed to shell out $225,000 to resolve the final remaining claim in the case, striking a deal that would cover about 7,000 current and former plan participants who invested in TIAA-CREF Lifecycle Funds, according to a motion for preliminary approval filed Monday. The settlement should mark an end of district...

