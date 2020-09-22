Kobe Bryant's Widow Says LA Sheriff Hid Crash Photos Leak

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant has accused Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies who responded to the helicopter crash that killed her husband, daughter and seven others of taking gratuitous photos, which the sheriff then covered up. When police responded to a helicopter crash in Calabasas in January that killed the retired Los Angeles Lakers star, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and everyone else on board, eight sheriff's deputies pulled out their personal cellphones and took photos of the dead children, parents and coaches, according to Bryant's complaint filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court. "The deputies took these photos for their own...

