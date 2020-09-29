Celebrity Disinformation Victims Have Panoply Of Remedies

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Last month, the tea party-affiliated political group FreedomWorks sought to drive social media users to a website peddling unsubstantiated fears of mail-in voting. To lend an air of authenticity to its message, FreedomWorks posted a photograph of National Basketball Association superstar LeBron James. FreedomWorks included a misleading quote from James that suggested that when he condemned polling place closures as "systemic racism and oppression," he opposed mail-in voting.[1] Before the page was shuttered, James took to Twitter to criticize the misappropriation of his image. "Nobody should be able to use my name (or anyone else['s] name) to lie and deceive about...

