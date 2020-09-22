Split 9th Circ. Scraps Calif. Borrowers' Chase Escrow Fight

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel ruled Tuesday that a Depression-era federal law preempts proposed class claims alleging that JPMorgan Chase Bank violated a California mortgage escrow interest statute, though one judge wrote in dissent that the case "should be simple" and that the majority's ruling was at odds with Ninth Circuit precedent and relevant statutes. In a 2-1 opinion written by U.S. Circuit Judge Randy D. Nelson, the majority reversed a district judge's order denying JPMorgan's bid to toss a lawsuit by borrowers who claim that the bank must pay at least 2% interest on escrow mortgage accounts that it took...

