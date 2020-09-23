NCAA Wants Clarity On Capping Academic Awards At $5.6K

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- The NCAA on Tuesday asked a California federal court to confirm that it may cap academic or graduation awards at $5,600 per year under a ruling that struck down many of the organization's restrictions on education-related benefits for college athletes after an expert for the athletes suggested that ruling allows for more than $15,000 per year. The NCAA and athletic conferences asked the court for clarification on the March 2019 injunction affirmed earlier this year by the Ninth Circuit, arguing that while the injunction does not impose a specific cap, the facts of the case supported it should be at $5,600 since that...

