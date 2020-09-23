Tesla Joins Tsunami Of Suits Against Trump's China Tariffs

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. has joined thousands of other businesses suing the Trump administration over tariffs on Chinese imports, demanding the U.S. government end the tariff policy and issue the electric car manufacturer a full refund, with interest, for tariffs paid on U.S. imports of car parts made in China. Tesla's lawsuit, filed Monday, joins more than 3,300 nearly identical suits filed over the last two weeks by import-reliant businesses — including heavyweights like Home Depot, Target, Ford, Mercedes Benz USA and The Kraft Heinz Co. — in the U.S. Court of International Trade. Tesla, which is represented by a team at Arnold...

