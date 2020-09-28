Napolitano Traded Legal Help For Sex, 2nd Accuser Says

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- A second man to accuse Fox News commentator Andrew Napolitano of sexual assault claimed in a New Jersey lawsuit Monday that the former judge offered him legal assistance in exchange for sexual favors and ultimately tried to rape him, accusations the ex-jurist vehemently denies. Joseph & Norinsberg LLC launched the new case in New Jersey state court on claims Napolitano abused James Kruzelnick between 2014 and 2017 after Napolitano began frequenting a restaurant where Kruzelnick was a waiter. The same law firm filed a New York federal court suit on Sept. 11 alleging that Napolitano sexually assaulted a criminal defendant in 1988...

