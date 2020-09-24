Aviation Watch: Controllers' Liability In Kobe Bryant Crash

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- On the morning of Jan. 26, a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter operated by Island Express Helicopters departed John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California, for Camarillo Airport near the California coast, with Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and six other passengers on board. Due to low ceilings and marginal visibility the helicopter, operating under visual flight rules, or VFR, flew north following I-5 to the Burbank area, where the pilot would follow the Ventura Freeway west to Camarillo. Proceeding westbound, the pilot attempted to climb above the clouds, but lost control and crashed, killing all on board. Following the crash, wrongful death...

