Feds Face 'Extremely Short' Deadline To Argue TikTok Ban

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge ordered the Trump administration to respond to TikTok by Friday afternoon if it wants to continue with its planned ban of the popular social media app on Sunday, a deadline the administration's attorneys called "extremely short." U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols said Thursday that he intends to make a ruling on TikTok Inc.'s request for a preliminary injunction before the short-form video platform gets pulled from app stores. The looming ban threatens to disrupt the company's business operations, making a fast-paced briefing schedule appropriate, Judge Nichols said. "The choice is with the government," Judge Nichols said....

