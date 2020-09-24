Goldman Gets Industry Support For High Court Cert. Fight

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs got support from Wall Street groups, former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission officials, law professors and others on Thursday in its challenge before the U.S. Supreme Court of class certification in a hotly watched securities class action. After the Second Circuit said in June that it would not rehear Goldman's arguments against certification for the investor class, the bank asked the high court to review an April ruling from a split appellate panel that unanimously declined to narrow the scope of the so-called "price maintenance theory" but disagreed on whether Goldman's investors had rebutted the presumption of reliance established...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS