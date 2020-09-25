Amazon Cases Show E-Tailer Product Liability Varies By State

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- More than 100 years ago, the New York Court of Appeals issued its now-infamous opinion in MacPherson v. Buick Motor Co.,[1] which ushered American courts into a new age of personal injury jurisprudence. Writing for the majority, renowned jurist Benjamin Cardozo eliminated the requirement of privity of contract for product-related personal injury actions, effectively allowing a downstream consumer to sue a manufacturer, even though the parties had no contractual relationship.[2] Over the ensuing century, courts and legislatures expanded, modified and otherwise molded this concept into what practitioners now refer to as the doctrine of product liability. Today, when a consumer alleges...

