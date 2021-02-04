BREAKING: Trade Court Upholds Trump's Security-Based Steel Tariffs

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 9:49 AM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade upheld the Trump administration's tariffs on imported steel Thursday, affirming the government's expansive power to restrict trade in the name of national security. In a per curiam decision, a three-judge CIT panel found that the tariffs were imposed in line with a Cold War-era security law and rejected New Jersey importer Universal Steel Products Inc.'s bid to erase the duties entirely. Former President Donald Trump imposed a 25% levy on steel and 10% duty on aluminum in 2018 using Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which empowers the president to set import...

