DC Circ. Revives House Bid To Block $8B Border Wall Funding

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 11:39 AM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit revived the U.S. House of Representatives' lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's diversion of $8.1 billion for the border wall, saying Friday that a sole chamber of Congress can sue to preserve its spending authority. The U.S. departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Treasury and the Interior had urged the appeals court to preserve a lower court order tossing the case, arguing that the House and Senate shared the power of the purse, and that only the entire Congress could sue over diverted funds. But a three-judge panel rejected that argument, ruling that the House and Senate each have an...

