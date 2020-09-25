TIGTA Accused Of Withholding Info On MLB Steroid Probe

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 2:08 PM EDT) -- The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration improperly withheld records in response to a news organization's request for information on an IRS agent who led steroid investigations into Major League Baseball, the organization told a New York federal court. Insider Inc., which publishes Business Insider, filed a complaint Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York claiming the Internal Revenue Service's watchdog failed to disclose records to the organization that were not protected by the Freedom of Information Act. Insider is seeking records on an investigation conducted by TIGTA into the role former IRS agent Jeff...

