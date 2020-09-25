Trump Admin Pushes To Erase Injunction Allowing WeChat

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has asked a California federal court to lift a preliminary injunction that bars it from curtailing WeChat's U.S. operations, saying it should be allowed to limit business interactions with the Chinese social media platform until an appeals court rules on the matter. The government said Thursday that as long as the court prevents it from reining in domestic companies that enable WeChat to function, American consumers will remain at risk. "The Court's preliminary injunction permits the continued, unfettered use of WeChat, a mobile application that the Executive Branch has determined constitutes a threat to the national security and...

