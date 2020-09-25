Google Parent Makes 'Sweeping' Deal To Boost Diversity

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Google parent Alphabet Inc. has agreed to spend $310 million on diversity and inclusion initiatives to settle California litigation alleging the company misled investors by covering up sexual harassment and abuse by executives, the shareholders' attorneys said Friday. Alphabet Inc., which owns Google, said Friday it would spend $310 million on diversity initiatives to settle claims that the company breached its fiduciary duty to investors by covering up sexual misconduct. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) The company has also agreed to "sweeping policy reforms" that include ending the use of forced arbitration of harassment, discrimination and retaliation-related employment disputes, narrowing confidentiality agreements so workers can...

