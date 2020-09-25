Taxation With Representation: Weil, Latham, Skadden

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, United Wholesale Mortgage goes public in a $16 billion merger, biotechnology firm Illumina Inc. buys cancer detection company Grail for $8 billion, and Microsoft spends $7.5 billion for two video game companies. United Wholesale Mortgage's $16B Merger A blank-check company formed by The Gores Group plans to merge with U.S. mortgage lender United Wholesale Mortgage to create a publicly traded business valued at about $16.1 billion, the companies said Wednesday, in a deal built by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP and Greenberg Traurig LLP. The Weil team representing the blank-check company, Gores Holdings IV Corp.,...

