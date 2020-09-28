Warner Music Hit With Putative Class Action Over Data Breach

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Warner Music Group Corp. has been cutting corners on security measures for its online music stores, a failure that led to a major data breach in which hundreds of thousands of customers had their credit and debit card information stolen by hackers, a customer told a New York federal court Friday. Warner operates thousands of websites through which it sells music and merchandise, according to customer Raistlin Beardsley, who lives in Oregon. At some point between April and August, an unauthorized third party gained access to the personal financial information customers provided when making purchases, Beardsley said. That information included credit...

