Calif. Tribe Can't Step Into Casino Suit Alongside DOI

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has refused to let the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation into the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians' suit over the U.S. Department of the Interior's rejection of its casino plan, saying Yocha Dehe hadn't shown a potential threat to its own business justified its intervention. The Yocha Dehe tribe had argued there was clear evidence it would lose customers if the Scotts Valley Band were allowed to open a casino at a site in Vallejo, California, down the highway from the Yocha Dehe's own Cache Creek Casino Resort. The loss of casino revenue would in turn deprive its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS