Calif. Jury Awards Admiral Over $2.5M In Zoom Asbestos Trial

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A California jury has awarded a retired Navy admiral and his wife more than $2.5 million in an asbestos case against Metalclad Insulation LLC, wrapping a monthslong virtual trial that Metalclad had argued was unfairly impacted by COVID-19 restrictions and "juror irregularities." After over a week of deliberations, a 12-member jury handed 82-year-old retired Rear Adm. Ronald Wilgenbusch, and his wife, Judith, a win, finding now-defunct Metalclad liable for negligently failing to recall or warn about the risks of using insulation containing asbestos, which the company supplied to Navy yards for years, according to a copy of the Sept. 28 verdict...

