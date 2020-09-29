House Passes Bill To Block Home Number Switch After Crisis

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill Tuesday to ensure that people whose houses are destroyed in emergencies such as fires and hurricanes won't lose their assigned home phone numbers. The Preserving Home and Office Numbers in Emergencies Act of 2020, which passed on the House floor via voice vote, would prevent voice carriers from giving away a previously in-use number during a period when a major disaster is declared unless a customer requests the change. Under the bill — introduced by Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., in February — voice customers in affected areas would also be exempt from voice...

