Ex-Bloomberg Exec Eyed For Bribes Cops To Tax Evasion

Law360, New York (September 29, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Former Bloomberg LLC construction head Anthony Guzzone copped to tax evasion Tuesday, telling a Manhattan federal judge he stiffed the IRS on what prosecutors call $1.4 million of bribes he took in exchange for doling out construction contracts for the media and financial company. U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman set a Jan. 7 sentencing date for Guzzone, a 51-year-old New Jersey resident who was arrested in July and is free on $150,000 bail. "I accept your guilty plea and adjudge you guilty," Judge Liman said toward the end of a telephone hearing, following Guzzone's admission that he willfully evaded paying...

