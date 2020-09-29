Judges Reject DOJ's 'Frivolous' Bid To Pause Census Ruling

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A trio of federal judges on Tuesday refused to temporarily lift their ruling barring the Trump administration from excluding unauthorized immigrants from the census count, slamming the government's request for reprieve as "frivolous" and "meritless." The three-judge panel for the Manhattan federal court, which struck down President Donald Trump's memo to discount immigrants without legal status in political redistricting, found that the federal government did "not even purport" to show harm from the ruling if it's left in place. From the get-go, the U.S. Department of Justice identified the wrong standard for relief, stating that the government "may suffer irreparable injury"...

