Verizon Workers Get Whopping ERISA Class Certified

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday certified a class of potentially more than 200,000 participants in a Verizon 401(k) plan, rejecting the company's arguments that an ex-employee didn't have standing to bring an ERISA suit challenging an investment she didn't sink money into. 

In his order, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation that Melina N. Jacobs' Employee Retirement Income Security Act case move forward as a class action over the objections of Verizon Communications Inc.

Verizon contended that Jacobs didn't have constitutional standing for the suit, which alleges the company failed to properly monitor and...

