Chiquita Escapes Part Of Terror-Funding MDL

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday pared down sprawling multidistrict litigation over Chiquita Brands International's funding of right-wing Colombian paramilitary groups, saying one suit seeking to hold Chiquita liable for killings and torture by the groups was filed three years too late. U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra cited Colombia's 10-year statute of limitations in granting Chiquita's motion to toss the March complaint, noting that statute of limitations began when Chiquita pled guilty to supporting paramilitaries in March 2007. The suit was brought by relatives of murder and torture victims and folded into sprawling litigation with allegations ranging from wrongful death...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS