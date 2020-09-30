FCC Dems, Senate GOPs Push DOD To Drop Nationalized 5G

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Democrats at the Federal Communications Commission and 19 Republican senators criticized a recent U.S. Department of Defense inquiry into spectrum-sharing on Wednesday, signaling they believe the Pentagon is wrongly setting itself up to pursue a nationalized 5G strategy. During a vote on a related spectrum allocation decision, FCC Democrat Jessica Rosenworcel said the DOD is subtly threatening to undo extensive interagency coordination on the 3.4 GHz band, a DOD-controlled band that the FCC moved toward opening up for commercial use on Wednesday. Although the DOD negotiated with the FCC on auctioning off these spectrum licenses to the private sector, the Pentagon...

