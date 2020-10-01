​​​​​​Drug Pricing Site Says Trump's Order Supports Antitrust Suit

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The drug-pricing verification website PharmacyChecker.com has told a New York federal court that President Donald Trump's recent executive order aiming to sharply cut prescription drug prices supports the company's lawsuit accusing major pharmacy associations of colluding with Google and other e-commerce tech giants to shut it out of the market. In a two-page notice Monday, PharmacyChecker used Trump's Sept. 13 order to reinforce its opposition to the five pharmacy associations' bid to dismiss the case, doubling down on its assertion that the website has adequately alleged harm to competition in the relevant markets, including the market for comparative drug pricing information....

