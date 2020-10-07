Squire Patton Boggs Nabs Arbitration Vet From WilmerHale

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has snapped up a new international arbitration partner who handled more than a dozen disputes over the price of natural gas in 15 years at WilmerHale, practicing in both Europe and the U.S., according to the firm. Michelle Glassman Bock, who will split her time between the firm's Brussels and Washington, D.C., offices, is the latest addition to a Squire Patton team that includes more than 140 practitioners in 20 countries, the firm announced in a news release. Bock has extensive experience handling natural gas price review arbitrations, and has also served as counsel in a broad array of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS