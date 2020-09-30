Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Divided 9th Circ. Splits With 4th Circ. In DirecTV TCPA Row

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a lower court's ruling that DirecTV can't force a customer accusing the company of placing unauthorized robocalls to arbitrate his claims, holding that to enforce an agreement he signed with AT&T before it purchased DirecTV would lead to "absurd results."

The published 2-1 opinion authored by Circuit Judge Diarmuid Fionntain O'Scannlain held that the Federal Arbitration Act does not preempt California law requiring courts to interpret contracts to avoid absurd results. The majority acknowledged its ruling runs opposite to a recent Fourth Circuit opinion that examined an "identical" arbitration clause also applied to Telephone Consumer Protection...

