Bass Berry, Jones Day Rep Twin River's $120M Casino Buy

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Twin River, represented by Bass Berry, said Thursday it's buying an Illinois casino from Jones Day-guided Delaware North for $120 million, marking at least the fourth gaming property it's purchased this year. The deal will see Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. pick up the Jumer's Casino & Hotel in Rock Island, Illinois, from Delaware North Companies Gaming & Entertainment Inc. It comes after Twin River in April announced it was scooping up a trio of resort and casino properties for $180 million from Eldorado Resorts Inc., Caesars Entertainment Corp. and Vici Properties Inc. "Even in the current operating environment amid COVID-19, we...

