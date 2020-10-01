Paying Cyber Ransoms Can Breach Sanctions, Treasury Says

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- Ransomware victims and the third-party companies that negotiate on their behalf may face stiff legal penalties if the cybercriminals behind an attack are known or turn out to be under economic sanction, the U.S. Treasury Department said Thursday. As the pace of such attacks — in which the criminals demand bounties of digital currency to unlock victims' frozen networks or release stolen files — reaches uncharted levels during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials at the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC, said that paying such ransoms could violate U.S. law if victims are found to have paid someone on a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS