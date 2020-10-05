Feds Owe $1.1M Over Clinic's Neglect Of Cancer Patient

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has awarded $1.12 million to the surviving spouse of a cancer patient whose illness was not promptly diagnosed by government doctors at a federally funded clinic. U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker ruled Thursday after an August bench trial that the U.S. owes Jimmy Viera, the surviving spouse of Melissa Avilez, $1.12 million over the substandard care provided to her at Urban Health Plan Inc. in 2015 before she died of an aggressive form of breast cancer in January 2019 at age 30. The judge blamed Urban Health Certified Nurse Midwife Kerry-Ann DaCosta for not doing enough...

