Chicago Defends Satellite Dish Restrictions At FCC

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Chicago is fighting a challenge to one of its ordinances restricting satellite dish antennas that can be viewed from the street, telling the Federal Communications Commission that the city's rules imposing "aesthetic standards" do not violate the commission's over-the-air reception devices rule. According to comments filed Thursday, Chicago claims that its 2012 ordinance, which enforces a "preference" that antennas be installed so they are not visible from the city's streets, allows for certain exemptions that prevent it from violating the over-the-air reception devices rule, or OTARD. The rule prohibits local satellite dish regulations from inhibiting the receipt of an "acceptable signal" from...

