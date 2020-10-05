Epic Games Wants Apple's Counterclaims Cut In Antitrust Suit

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Epic Games has urged a California federal judge to trim Apple's counterclaims and toss its punitive damages bid from the Fortnite game maker's antitrust fight, arguing that the tech giant's tort counterclaims aren't viable and Apple can't recover punitive damages from Epic Games for circumventing App Store fees. In a motion for judgment on the pleadings on Friday, Epic Games argued that Apple's tort claims of conversion and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage are duplicative, insufficiently pled and cannot proceed. "Apple's intentional interference and conversion claims merely restate Epic's contractual obligations and attempt to use the breach of those obligations...

