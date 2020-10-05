8 More IP Cases The Justices Rejected At 1st Conference

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court denied a series of intellectual property cases on Monday after the first conference of the term, including ones over bicycle chain and menu patents and the copyrights to John Steinbeck's works. You can also read Law360's coverage on the justices turning down petitions Monday involving patent eligibility, Led Zeppelin's copyright, expanding the Federal Circuit's Arthrex decision, licensing for standard-essential patents, the scope of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's authority and a famed graffiti space known as 5Pointz. Here's what else the justices shot down: SRAM LLC v. Fox Factory Inc., 20-158 The court rejected an appeal in...

