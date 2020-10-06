Mom Who Lost Fraud Suit Against Coach Fights Sanctions Bid

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A mother who unsuccessfully sued a volleyball coach for purportedly concealing accusations of sexual misconduct has urged an Illinois federal court not to sanction her or her attorneys at Edelson PC, denying the coach's contention that the class action was an "illicit scheme." Rick Butler fails to clear the "high burden" required to show that named plaintiff Laura Mullen and her attorneys did anything wrong, according to Monday's response to the motion for sanctions by the coach, his wife Cheryl Butler and their youth volleyball club, GLV Inc. "Plaintiff and her counsel have never reached beyond what could be achieved in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS