5 Firms Eye Lead In Investors' $4B Airbus Corruption Suit

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Five law firms — including Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP and Pomerantz LLP — are seeking lead counsel status in a proposed class action that claims aerospace company Airbus SE misled investors about corruption probes and a $4 billion settlement, leading to several stock drops over four years. Airbus investors filed five competing motions on Monday to lead a proposed class of people who claim they lost money between Feb. 24, 2016, and July 30, 2020, when the price of Airbus shares dropped following revelations of corruption probes by British, U.S. and French authorities....

