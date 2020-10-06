Consumers Reach $66.7M Deal With Banks Over ATM Fees

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A group of consumers has asked a D.C. federal judge to preliminarily approve a $66.74 million deal with Bank of America and other financial institutions to end claims they fixed prices with credit card issuers to keep ATM fees inflated. If it gets the green light, the deal would be the first settlement out of class actions stretching back roughly nine years, encompassing three different cases in district court against Visa, MasterCard and a host of banking companies over ATM surcharges. The plaintiffs asked the judge to sign an order making Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS