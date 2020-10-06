Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

The Google-Oracle Copyright War, Explained

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in "the copyright lawsuit of the decade," pitting Google against Oracle in a titanic legal battle over smartphone software.

More than 10 years after the case was first filed, attorneys for the two tech giants will square off before the justices over the same basic accusation: that Google broke the law when it copied thousands of lines of Oracle's Java software code to build the popular Android mobile operating system.

The court's eventual decision will be its first definitive ruling on how copyright law covers software, potentially with major implications for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!