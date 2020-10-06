The Google-Oracle Copyright War, Explained

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in "the copyright lawsuit of the decade," pitting Google against Oracle in a titanic legal battle over smartphone software. More than 10 years after the case was first filed, attorneys for the two tech giants will square off before the justices over the same basic accusation: that Google broke the law when it copied thousands of lines of Oracle's Java software code to build the popular Android mobile operating system. The court's eventual decision will be its first definitive ruling on how copyright law covers software, potentially with major implications for...

