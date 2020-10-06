Feds Challenge Tribal Bid To Halt Border Wall Construction

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government has asked a D.C. federal court to reject a bid by Native American tribes to halt construction of a wall along the southern border as they press ahead with a suit claiming the barrier will prevent them from freely visiting cultural sites. The tribal groups of the Kumeyaay Nation, based in San Diego County, California, aren't likely to succeed on the merits because the Department of Homeland Security has waived application of "legal impediments" to the wall posed by the National Environmental Policy Act, the National Historic Preservation Act, the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, and...

