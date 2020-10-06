Postmates Calls Calif. Arbitration Law Unconstitutional

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Postmates on Monday urged a California federal judge to rule in its favor on three claims in arbitration proceedings lodged by more than 10,000 couriers who allege they were cheated out of wages, arguing that the state's arbitration law is unconstitutional and is preempted by the Federal Arbitration Act. Postmates asked U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez to bar the couriers from enforcing California's S.B. 707, which lets workers haul employers into court if they take too long to pay arbitration fees, saying it is a "blatant attack on arbitration agreements in California," according to the motion for judgment on the...

