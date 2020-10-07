DC Circ. Won't Throw Out FERC's OK Of Ore. Pipeline

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit rejected a request by landowners to immediately toss a certificate for a pipeline that would supply a liquified natural gas export project in Oregon, adding that if any property is immediately under threat, the landowners can renew their request. The appeals court panel on Tuesday sided with the Federal Regulatory Energy Commission, which said in August that landowners didn't face immediate harm from the developers of a pipeline that would supply the Jordan Cove LNG export terminal. The panel's brief order rejected the landowners' request for the certificate to be quickly vacated or, alternatively, be stayed while the court reviews the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS