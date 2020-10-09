Reporter Privilege Takes Spotlight In Foreign Discovery Case

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A decision forcing a New York journalist to identify a confidential source is shining a spotlight on both the different ways courts throughout the U.S. and the U.K. interpret reporter privilege and the expanding use of a once obscure U.S. foreign discovery statute. A New York magistrate judge recently ordered journalist Marcus Baram to reveal the name of the person who supplied him with a forged police report about an alleged sexual assault by venture capitalist Shervin Pishevar. Pishevar, who was never charged with any crime, is seeking the identity of the source so he can file civil and criminal charges...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS