Ex-Benjamin Moore Atty Must Arbitrate Whistleblower Claims

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A former deputy general counsel for Benjamin Moore & Co. must arbitrate whistleblower claims that the company fired him for attempting to investigate its purported illegal dumping of hazardous waste at a California property, a New Jersey state judge said in an opinion made available Tuesday. Superior Court Judge Martha D. Lynes granted the private equity-backed paint producer's bid to compel arbitration of Paul Sangillo's New Jersey Conscientious Employee Protection Act claims, saying he gave up his right to bring such allegations before a jury by signing an arbitration agreement in January 2014. While that agreement used the word "court" instead...

