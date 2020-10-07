CNN's Bakari Sellers Beats Ky. Students' Defamation Suit

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge on Wednesday dismissed Bakari Sellers, an attorney and CNN political analyst, from a lawsuit claiming he defamed a group of high school students when he commented on their allegedly disrespectful behavior toward Native American activists at a rally. U.S. District Judge William O. Bertelsman granted Sellers' motion to dismiss, finding the Kentucky court doesn't have jurisdiction over the political commentator — who allegedly called the Covington Catholic High School students "deplorables" on Twitter — because there's no evidence he committed a tortious injury in Kentucky. Judge Bertelsman rejected the students' argument that Sellers' tweets constituted an act...

