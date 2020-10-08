Chinese LA Hotel Developer To Pay $1M To End Bribery Probe

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A Chinese-owned Southern California hotel developing company will pay more than $1 million to resolve a bribery investigation into the company's conduct with public officials in Los Angeles, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. The three-year nonprosecution agreement with Jia Yuan USA Co. Inc. is the latest development in the explosive "pay-to-play" corruption investigation of Los Angeles City Hall that includes City Councilman Jose Huizar, who is facing dozens of charges for his alleged involvement in various bribery schemes connected to real estate developers. The Chinese company Shenzhen Hazens established Jia Yuan in California to acquire, operate and redevelop the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS