Forklift Driver's Revised $10M Wage Deal Wins Over Judge

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has given a green light to a $10 million deal to end a suit accusing a staffing company of shorting workers on breaks and overtime, saying the forklift driver behind the suit resolved the concerns that led the court to reject a prior version of the settlement in 2019. In her order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller gave her preliminary approval to the agreement reached in Michael H. Stoddart's suit against Express Services Inc.; its franchisee, Phillips & Associates Inc; and Western Wine Services Inc., where Stoddart was assigned to work. She found the settlement had...

